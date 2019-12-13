Charlton v Hull: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Charlton are free falling in the Championship ahead of their clash with Hull at The Valley.

The Addicks are winless in nine – including seven defeats in that time – as the pressure continues to mount on Lee Bowyer.

They remain 17th in the table thanks to a bright start despite their current plight, with opponents Hull several places above.

The Tigers have been patchy this season but star man Jarrod Bowen’s 10 goals in his last 10 games will give them plenty of confidence they can kick on.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Charlton v Hull game on TV and online.

What time is Charlton v Hull?

Charlton v Hull will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 13th December 2019.

How to watch Charlton v Hull on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don't have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Hull have the ability to pluck out a big win on the road after taking the scalps of Fulham and Nottingham Forest in recent months, yet they struggle for consistency.

Charlton need to pull up from the tailspin they’ve whirled into, but with Bowen in such form, they require a big effort.

Prediction: Charlton 1-2 Hull