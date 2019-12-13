Who is Ben Stokes? Meet England cricket star and BBC SPOTY nominee – plus how to vote

Ben Stokes is the hot favourite to claim the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 award this Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up his top achievements in 2019 plus full information on how to vote for him.

Ben Stokes in 2019

It was a busy old summer for England all-round cricket superstar Stokes.

His gutsy displays during the 2019 Cricket World Cup set up a terrific finale with New Zealand, where he took part in the famed super over to claim the trophy.

Arguably Stokes’ greatest achievement of the year was yet to come.

He produced a stunning 135 (not out) during the Third Test in the 2019 Ashes series to beat Australia by a single wicket – one of the all-time greatest innings by an England batsman.

The 28-year-old is top of the ICC’s ODI all-rounder rankings, and sits third in the list of Test all-rounders to see out 2019.

How to vote for Ben Stokes in BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Voting for the Sports Personality Award does not open to the public until the programme airs on the BBC on Sunday 15th December.

The public will then be able to vote online or over the phone, with full details to be announced during the show.

A number will be revealed on the show for phone votes, but text voting will not be available.

Voting is only available during the show so get in quick – there will be under two hours for you to have your say.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 nominees

