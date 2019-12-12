Man Utd v AZ Alkmaar: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Manchester United have already booked their place in the Europa League knockout rounds ahead of their clash with AZ Alkmaar.

Advertisement

The Red Devils were humiliated in a defeat to Kazakhstan side Astana in their last outing, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to stick with his young guns for this one.

Mason Greenwood is likely to receive more game time, while Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner could also be recalled to the XI.

United have enjoyed excellent victories over Tottenham and Manchester City in their last two matches and will hope to keep the momentum flowing on the European stage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v AZ Alkmaar game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Man Utd v AZ Alkmaar?

Man Utd v AZ Alkmaar will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 12th December 2019.

How to watch Man Utd v AZ Alkmaar on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 8:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

United’s young guns haven’t fully repaid the faith shown by Solskjaer, but he is likely to persist with his crop of youngsters and they feel their way into the setup.

AZ Alkmaar are also safely into the knockout rounds but are likely to arrive with ambitions of topping the group.

It won’t be a thriller, but United should have enough to hold their own – but only if experienced stars are blended in well alongside the kids. An identical line-up to the one that was defeated in Astana wouldn’t end well at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Prediction: Man Utd 1-1 AZ Alkmaar