Leinster v Northampton: How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup FREE on TV and live stream

Leinster Rugby host Northampton Saints in a European Rugby Champions Cup showdown this weekend.

The Irish side have been in top form so far in Pool 1, winning all three of their games including an encounter with the Saints last weekend.

Northampton welcomed Leinster to Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday but the visitors were relentless and powered to a 43-16 victory.

What time is Leinster v Northampton?

Leinster v Northampton will kick off at 5:15pm on Saturday 14th December 2019.

How to watch Leinster v Northampton on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 4:35pm.

The broadcast will also be available live via the official Channel 4 website and app.

Alternatively the game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win?

Leinster’s professionalism and experience was evident during the sides’ last meeting.

They were truly clinical throughout the game, with the Saints very much second-best on home turf.

Northampton face the daunting task of crossing the Irish Sea in search of a win, but they won’t return with one.

Prediction: Leinster win