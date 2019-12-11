Sports Personality of the Year 2019 nominees: Full shortlist for main BBC SPOTY award

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 has arrived with six contenders battling it out to be crowned champion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full shortlist for the main BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 award.

Alun Wyn Jones

Age: 34

Sport: Rugby Union

Alun Wyn Jones in 2019: The Wales’ Rugby Union team’s fearless captain has enjoyed a terrific 2019.

First, he lifted the Six Nations trophy following a Grand Slam victory.

Then Wyn Jones led his side into battle for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Wales were defeated in the semi-finals, but it was the joint-furthest stage they have reached in the competition.

Ben Stokes

Age: 28

Sport: Cricket

Ben Stokes in 2019: It was a busy old summer for England all-round cricket superstar Stokes.

His gutsy displays during the 2019 Cricket World Cup set up a terrific finale with New Zealand, where he took part in the famed super over to claim the trophy.

Arguably Stokes’ greatest achievement of the year was yet to come.

He produced a stunning 135 (not out) during the Third Test in the 2019 Ashes series to beat Australia by a single wicket – one of the all-time greatest innings by an England batsman.

Dina Asher-Smith

Age: 24

Sport: Athletics (sprinting)

Dina Asher-Smith in 2019: She lit up the track at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Asher-Smith won gold in the Women’s 200m, tearing up the field with a British national record time of 21.88.

She produced another national record of 10.83 in the Women’s 100m final as she won silver, behind the legendary Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

To cap off her tournament, she also landed silver in the Women’s 4x100m relay.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Age: 26

Sport: Athletics (heptathlon/pentathlon)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson in 2019: She won gold in the heptathlon at the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

Johnson-Thompson edged out 2017 world champion Nafissatou Thiam against the odds to achieve the feat.

She set four personal bests in the javelin, 100m hurdles, shot put and 800m as she broke Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill’s British points record with a huge haul of 6,981.

Lewis Hamilton

Age: 34

Sport: Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton in 2019: He won his sixth Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship title to cap off the 2019 season.

Hamilton won more than half of the races in the season – 11 out of 21 in total – including the British Grand Prix.

He is now just one world title away from levelling Michael Schumacher’s total of seven.

Raheem Sterling

Age: 24

Sport: Football

Raheem Sterling in 2019: He has enjoyed incredible success on a team and personal level in 2019 with Manchester City and England.

Sterling was a key cog in guiding City to the domestic treble – Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup – and was in turn named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

He continues to play a strong part in the England setup, while he has been widely praised for his public fight to kick racism out of football.