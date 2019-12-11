Porto v Feyenoord: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Porto take on Feyenoord in a crucial Europa League clash that could have big consequences for Rangers.

The Scottish side sit top of Group G, but if they lose to Young Boys on Thursday night, a result for Porto would send Steven Gerrard’s side crashing out of the competition despite their spirited effort so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Porto v Feyenoord game on TV and online.

What time is Porto v Feyenoord?

Porto v Feyenoord will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 12th December 2019.

How to watch Porto v Feyenoord on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 2 from 8:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Feyenoord have underwhelmed in the Europa League this time around, but remain in the hunt for snatching a place.

Simply, every team in the group must play to win – it’s going to be quite a night…

Prediction: Porto 2-2 Feyenoord