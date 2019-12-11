Dinamo Zagreb v Man City: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Manchester City take on Dinamo Zagreb to round off their assured Champions League group stage campaign.

City are unbeaten in Group C so far, though two consecutive draws have taken the shine off their initial dominance in the tournament.

Pep Guardiola will be desperate for his men to regroup following a costly Manchester derby defeat that has seen Liverpool extend their lead in the Premier League title race.

City will need to be on their toes in this one with Dinamo in need of at least a point – though most likely a win – to progress.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dinamo Zagreb v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Dinamo Zagreb v Man City?

Dinamo Zagreb v Man City will kick off at 5:55pm on Wednesday 11th December 2019.

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb v Man City on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

City have nothing to play for in this one, while Dinamo have plenty on the line.

It really could be a banana skin fixture for Guardiola’s side whose defensive woes will have been well-studied by their opponents ahead of this one.

It’s hard to see beyond City’s all-star cast on paper, but anything could happen on the night.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1-3 Man City