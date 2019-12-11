Cluj v Celtic: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Celtic can relax in their final Europa League group game following a stellar start to their European campaign.

The Bhoys have won their last four to secure top spot regardless of their result against Cluj this week.

Neil Lennon won’t allow his men to relent, however, as he seeks to keep up momentum following their Scottish League Cup final victory over Rangers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cluj v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is Cluj v Celtic?

Cluj v Celtic will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 12th December 2019.

How to watch Cluj v Celtic on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:55pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic are finding goals from a range of sources in their team right now, though Cluj’s need for a point to seal their place in the knockout rounds may see them share the spoils here.

Prediction: Cluj 1-1 Celtic