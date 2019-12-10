How to watch WWE SmackDown and Raw online and on TV in the UK

SmackDown and Raw are two of the centrepieces of the WWE weekly calendar, and beyond the big live events for the beating heart of sports entertainment for viewers across the globe.

The weekly shows are staged around the world and feature the hottest superstars in gripping storylines, and the good news for fans of wrestling in the UK is that you can catch them both on your TV, tablet or phone.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WWE in the UK…

IS WWE moving to BT Sport?

Yes!

From January 2020, BT Sport becomes the exclusive home of WWE on the telly in the UK, ending a very long relationship between Sky Sports and the wrestling franchise.

Speaking of the decision, BT’s Managing Director of Content and Strategy, Andy Haworth said:“We are incredibly excited by our new partnership with WWE.

“It is the most successful sports entertainment brand in the world, with a rich, fun and colorful history, loved by fans across the UK and Ireland.

“This is a brilliant addition for our customers and we can’t wait to get going in January.”

However, right now the WWE action is still on Sky Sports, so here’s how you can watch the biggest bouts until January…

How to watch WWE Late Night Raw

WWE Late Night Raw is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Tuesday morning.

It is shown on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event though non-Sky customers can enjoy the action live on NOW TV.

How to watch WWE Late Night SmackDown

WWE Late Night SmackDown is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Wednesday morning.

It is shown on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event though non-Sky customers can enjoy the action live on NOW TV.

Can I watch WWE for free?

WWE events will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous or existing customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

WWE PPV events still to come in 2019

December 15th: TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs

Check out our TLC preview and TV guide

WWE PPV events in 2020

More confirmed dates to be added

January 26th: Royal Rumble

April 5th: Wrestlemania 36