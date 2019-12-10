Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Preston v Fulham: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Preston v Fulham: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Preston and Fulham go head-to-head in the Championship this week

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Fulham

Fulham will hope to claw their way back into a battle for the Championship promotion spots when they face Preston.

Advertisement

Scott Parker’s men have been in terrific form but a defeat at home to Bristol City last weekend has opened up an eight-point gap between them and Leeds in second.

Bristol City are now level on points with Fulham, and Preston could leap to within a point of them if they can topple to Cottagers.

However, Alex Neil’s Preston side have crumbled following an excellent start, having lost their last four games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Preston v Fulham game on TV and online.

What time is Preston v Fulham?

Preston v Fulham will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 10th December 2019.

How to watch Preston v Fulham on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

There was no shame in Fulham’s defeat to City, but it does go to show how every step is crucial when attempting to dance on the same floor as West Brom and Leeds.

Parker’s men are facing Preston at an ideal time given their form, but there are rarely simple evenings in the Championship.

Advertisement

Prediction: Preston 1-2 Fulham

Tags

You might like

Lille Chelsea

Champions League Chelsea v Lille: Blues in must-win European encounter

Man Utd Old Trafford

Premier League at Christmas Comprehensive TV guide for festive football

Barcelona Inter

Champions League Inter v Barcelona: Clash of the titans at the San Siro

Liverpool Champions League

Champions League Salzburg v Liverpool: Reds face crucial showdown in Austria