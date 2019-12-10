Chelsea v Lille: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Chelsea are involved in the most intriguing Champions League group stage scenario ahead of their crunch clash with Lille.

The Blues are third in Group H, level on points with Valencia and two points off Ajax.

If Ajax beat Valencia, Chelsea need just a point to progress, while a Chelsea victory regardless of other results would guarantee a spot in the knockouts.

Frank Lampard must set up his team to win given Valencia’s superior head-to-head record that would work in the La Liga team’s favour should both sides draw.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Lille game on TV and online.

What time is Chelsea v Lille?

Chelsea v Lille will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 10th December 2019.

How to watch Chelsea v Lille on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea are a messy team this season, and while that isn’t an awful thing considering how consistently they find the net, it will land them in touch-and-go situations like this one.

For all the potential results in this three-way tussle, Chelsea’s mission is simple: win, by any means necessary.

Chelsea’s young guns must respond with a fiery backlash display following three defeats in four Premier League games, but it won’t be a walk in the park.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Lille