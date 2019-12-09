Inter v Barcelona: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Barcelona have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages, but Inter need a big result to progress to the next stage.

Advertisement

The Serie A giants must gain an equal or better result against Barcelona than Dortmund against winless Slavia Prague.

Inter have the slight upper hand in the fact they boast a better head-to-head record, meaning a victory would guarantee a place in the next round.

But taking down Barcelona at the San Siro is still a significant hurdle.

Ernesto Valverde’s men have turned up the heat in recent weeks with 13 wins in 15 games across all competitions.

Lionel Messi remains in imperious form, with eight goals and three assists in his last five games for Barcelona.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Inter v Barcelona game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Inter v Barcelona?

Inter v Barcelona will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 10th December 2019.

How to watch Inter v Barcelona on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Inter are enjoying a terrific season on all fronts, leading Serie A by two points after 15 games.

Antonio Conte has transformed the team’s fortunes and will be determined to restore Inter’s place among the European elite with a strong Champions League run.

They have the quality to pick up a decent result in this one, but will ‘decent’ prove to be enough?

Advertisement

Prediction: Inter 1-1 Barcelona