How to watch NFL in UK: Fixtures, TV and live stream details, Sky Sports, Gamepass, BBC coverage

NFL 2019 fixtures are confirmed and UK fans have more options than ever before when it comes to watching every minute of American Football drama live on TV and live streams

The NFL 2019 season is gearing up for an explosive start with UK fans more hungry than ever for a helping of American Football action.

Four London games in 2019 will bring the carnival atmosphere to the UK, but fans will be desperate to soak up action from the first throw to the last.

Sunday evenings will once again be dominated by sharp-shooting quarter-backs, rapid-running receivers, relentless running backs and hard-hitting defensive behemoths.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full fixture list including UK start times and broadcast details.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports will show coverage of the NFL season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

You can also watch via NOW TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcasted live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

The only games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday games shown on Sky Sports, though the fantastic NFL Redzone – which flicks between every live game when exciting moments arrive – does include snippets of blackout games on Sky Sports Mix.

NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule

Times and dates are UK time. All games start at 6:00pm unless specified

Sky Sports TV games will be updated in bold when confirmed

Tuesday 3rd December

Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks (1:00am – Main Event / Action)

NFL Week 14 fixtures

Friday 6th December

Dallas Cowboys @ Chicago Bears (12:30am) – Main Event / Action)

Sunday 8th December

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns
Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans
Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings
Indianapolis Colts @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets
San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints
Washington Redskins @ Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (9:05pm)
Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots (9:25pm)
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Arizona Cardinals (9:25pm)
Tennessee Titans @ Oakland Raiders (9:25pm)

Monday 9th December

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams (1:10am – Main Event / Action)

Tuesday 10th December

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:00am – Main Event / Action)

NFL Week 15 fixtures

Friday 13th December

New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens (12:30am – Main Event / Action)

Sunday 15th December

Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs
Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans
Miami Dolphins @ New York Giants
New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins
Seattle Seahawks @ Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions
Cleveland Browns @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Oakland Raiders (9:05pm)
Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm)
Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)

Monday 16th December

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:10am – Main Event / Action)

Tuesday 17th December

Indianapolis Colts @ New Orleans Saints (1:00am – Main Event / Action)

NFL Week 16 fixtures

Saturday 21st December

Houston Texans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:00pm)
Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots (9:30pm)

Sunday 22nd December

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am)
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts
Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans
New York Giants @ Washington Redskins
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets
Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos (9:05pm)
Oakland Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:05pm)
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)

Monday 23rd December

Kansas City Chiefs @ Chicago Bears (1:20am – Main Event / Action)

Tuesday 24th December

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (1:15am – Main Event / Action)

NFL Week 17 fixtures

Subject to change due to end-of-season flex rules

Sunday 29th December

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers
New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills
Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens
Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans
Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)
Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)

NFL play-off dates

Saturday 4th January 2020

AFC Wildcard round – TBC

NFC Wildcard round – TBC

Sunday 5th January 2020

AFC Wildcard round – TBC

NFC Wildcard round – TBC

Saturday 11th January 2020

AFC Divisional round – TBC

NFC Divisional round – TBC

Sunday 12th January 2020

AFC Divisional round – TBC

NFC Divisional round – TBC

Sunday 19th January 2020

AFC Championship game – TBC

NFC Championship game – TBC

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Super Bowl LIV – TBC

All about NFL Live

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

