UK Championship snooker 2019 final schedule: How to watch Junhui v Maguire

The two former champions are contesting the 2019 UK Championship final, as Scotland’s Stephen Maguire takes on the China’s Ding Junhui at the York Barbican on Sunday.

Maguire last lifted the trophy 15 years ago and has failed to repeat his success since, while Junhui won the tournament back in 2005 and 2009.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for the final day of the UK Championship snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – The Final

All times approximate.

Sunday 8th December

Ding Junhui (16) v Stephen Maguire (14)

Afternoon session

1:00pm to 5:15pm (BBC2)

1:00pm to 4:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Evening session

7:00pm to 11:00pm (BBC2)

6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the day’s action for free on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Check out our UK Championship snooker TV guide for exact timings and channel details.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.