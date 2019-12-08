Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Watch every match live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media

The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the halfway point with Liverpool leading the pack.

Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air live coverage of the Premier League this season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match throughout the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.

How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers watch games via their TV channels or online through SkyGo on a range of devices. Customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

NOW TV offer a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League. Existing BT customers can add the sports package for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

Amazon Prime have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Virgin Media offer customers the full package to subscribe to Sky Sports, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin boxes, meaning you can watch every televised Premier League match from one remote. New customers can also pick up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.

Premier League fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.

Kick-off 3:00pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.

Saturday 7th December

Everton v Chelsea (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Tottenham v Burnley

Watford v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Manchester United (5:30pm)

Sunday 8th December

Aston Villa v Leicester (2:00pm)

Newcastle v Southampton (2:00pm)

Norwich v Sheffield United (2:00pm)

Brighton v Wolves (4:30pm)

Monday 9th December

West Ham v Arsenal (8:00pm)

Saturday 14th December

Liverpool v Watford (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Newcastle

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Leicester v Norwich

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Southampton v West Ham (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 15th December

Manchester United v Everton (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Wolves v Tottenham (2:00pm)

Arsenal v Manchester City (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 16th December

Crystal Palace v Brighton (7:45pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 21st December

Everton v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Burnley

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brighton v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Wolves

West Ham v Liverpool

Manchester City v Leicester (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 22nd December

Watford v Manchester United (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tottenham v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Thursday 26th December

Tottenham v Brighton (12:30pm) Amazon Prime

Bournemouth v Arsenal – Amazon Prime

Aston Villa v Norwich – Amazon Prime

Chelsea v Southampton – Amazon Prime

Crystal Palace v West Ham – Amazon Prime

Everton v Burnley – Amazon Prime

Sheffield United v Watford – Amazon Prime

Manchester United v Newcastle (5:30pm) Amazon Prime

Leicester v Liverpool (8:00pm) Amazon Prime

Friday 27th December

Wolves v Manchester City (7:45pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 28th December

Brighton v Bournemouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Newcastle v Everton

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Watford v Aston Villa

West Ham v Leicester (5:30pm)

Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Burnley v Manchester United (7:45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 29th December

Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Wolves (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Manchester City v Sheffield United (6:00pm)

Wednesday 1st January

Brighton v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Aston Villa (12:30pm) BT Sport

Newcastle v Leicester – BT Sport

Southampton v Tottenham – BT Sport

Watford v Wolves – BT Sport

Manchester City v Everton (5:30pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) BT Sport

West Ham v Bournemouth (5:30pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Manchester United (8:00pm) BT Sport

Thursday 2nd January

Liverpool v Sheffield United (8:00pm) BT Sport

Friday 10th January

Sheffield United v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 11th January

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v Burnley

Everton v Brighton

Leicester v Southampton

Manchester United v Norwich

Wolves v Newcastle

Tottenham v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 12th January

Bournemouth v Watford (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Aston Villa v Manchester City (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 18th January

Watford v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Sheffield United

Brighton v Aston Villa

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Bournemouth

Southampton v Wolves

West Ham v Everton

Newcastle v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 19th January

Burnley v Leicester (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Manchester United (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tuesday 21st January

21st/22nd/23rd January all 7:30pm unless specified

Aston Villa v Watford

Bournemouth v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Everton v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Manchester City – BT Sport

Chelsea v Arsenal (8:15pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 22nd January

Tottenham v Norwich

Leicester v West Ham – BT Sport

Manchester United v Burnley (8:15pm) BT Sport

Thursday 23rd January

Wolves v Liverpool (8:00pm) BT Sport

Saturday 1st February

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Leicester v Chelsea

Liverpool v Southampton

Manchester United v Wolves

Newcastle v Norwich

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Everton

West Ham v Brighton

Saturday 8th February

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Brighton v Watford

Chelsea v Manchester United

Everton v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v West Ham

Norwich v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Bournemouth

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 22nd February

Arsenal v Everton

Burnley v Bournemouth

Chelsea v Tottenham

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Leicester v Manchester City

Liverpool v West Ham

Manchester United v Watford

Sheffield United v Brighton

Southampton v Aston Villa

Wolves v Norwich

Saturday 29th February

Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester City v Arsenal

Newcastle v Burnley

Norwich v Leicester

Tottenham v Wolves

Watford v Liverpool

West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 7th March

Arsenal v West Ham

Burnley v Tottenham

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Norwich

Southampton v Newcastle

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 14th March

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Arsenal

Everton v Liverpool

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle v Sheffield United

Norwich v Southampton

Tottenham v Manchester United

Watford v Leicester

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 21st March

Burnley v Watford

Chelsea v Manchester City

Leicester v Brighton

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Norwich v Everton

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham v West Ham

Wolves v Bournemouth

Saturday 4th April

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Arsenal v Norwich

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Leicester

Manchester City v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Tottenham

Watford v Southampton

West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 11th April

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Watford

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Bournemouth

Newcastle v West Ham

Norwich v Brighton

Southampton v Manchester City

Tottenham v Everton

Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday 18th April

Bournemouth v Tottenham

Arsenal v Leicester

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brighton v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Southampton

Manchester City v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Wolves

Watford v Norwich

West Ham v Burnley

Saturday 25th April

Bournemouth v Leicester

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Manchester City

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Southampton

Norwich v West Ham

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham v Arsenal

Watford v Newcastle

Wolves v Everton

Saturday 2nd May

Arsenal v Liverpool

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v Norwich

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Everton v Aston Villa

Leicester v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Bournemouth

Newcastle v Tottenham

Southampton v Brighton

West Ham v Watford

Saturday 9th May

Bournemouth v Southampton

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Newcastle

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester United v West Ham

Norwich v Burnley

Sheffield United v Everton

Tottenham v Leicester

Watford v Manchester City

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 17th May

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Manchester United

Manchester City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

Premier League fixtures 2019/20 club-by-club

Check out our fixture guide for every Premier League team – including fixtures, team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium details and more.