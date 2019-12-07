UK Championship 2019: How to watch UK Championship snooker – TV, live stream, dates, times, schedule

Judd Trump has fallen in the third round in his bid to win the Triple Crown at the UK Championship this week.

The 30-year-old had already wrapped up the World Championship and Masters titles this year,

However, a shock third-round defeat to Nigel Bond saw his challenge draw to an end.

Ronnie O’Sullivan has also failed to give himself a shot at defending his UK Championship title, with a fresh pack of contenders in the mix as the competition boils down to the final rounds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 UK Championship snooker tournament.

When is the 2019 UK Championship?

The tournament starts on Tuesday 26th November 2019 and runs until Sunday 8th December 2019.

Where is the 2019 UK Championship held?

The UK Championship 2019 takes place at the Barbican Centre, York.

UK Championship Schedule

How to watch and live stream the UK Championship

Quarter-finals

Friday 6th December

1:00pm to 5:15pm – 7:00pm to 8:00pm (BBC2)

7:00pm to 11:30pm (BBC Red Button)

1:00pm to 4:00pm – 6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)

Semi-finals

Saturday 7th December

1:15pm to 4:30pm (BBC1)

4:30pm to 5:30pm – 7:00pm to 10:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm to 4:00pm – 6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)

Final

Sunday 8th December

1:00pm to 5:15pm – 7:00pm to 11:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm to 4:00pm – 6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)

You can also live stream matches via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Who won the UK Championship in 2018?

Ronnie O’Sullivan is the reigning champion after defeating Mark Allen 10-6 in 2018.

Maverick superstar O’Sullivan became the first player to successfully defend the title since Stephen Hendry in 1996.

It was his seventh triumph in the UK Championship.