The UK Championship has reached the final weekend with just four stars remaining.

RadioTimes.com will bring you the full draw for each round of the competition.

UK Championship snooker draw – Semi finals

Approximate times.

Saturday 7th December

From 1:00pm

Ding Junhui (16) v Yan Bingtao (20)

From 7:00pm

Stephen Maguire (14) v Mark Allen (7)