Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: How to watch Wilder v Fury 2 – TV, live stream, UK start time

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are expected to face off in February with the fight soon to be rubber-stamped and confirmed.

The pair went toe-to-toe in one of the finest heavyweight bouts in recent history in December 2018.

Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title following a controversial split draw decision.

As mentioned, the fight is yet to be officially confirmed, but a range of details have emerged about the potential. showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury.

When is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 2?

The fight is expected to take place on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

Where is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury taking place?

An exact location is yet to be confirmed, though the fight will take place on US soil.

Las Vegas and New York City are the most likely locations for the bout.

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury undercard

TBC

How to watch and live stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury in the UK

The fight is expected to be live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

Fans will be able to purchase the fight for a one-off fee

You can soak up the entire build-up and full undercard ahead of Wilder and Fury’s showdown, with several big names expected to be confirmed on the card.

How to watch and live stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury in the US

Fans can watch the fight live in the US via DAZN.

The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan with prices as low as $8.33 per month.

An annual pass will boast coverage of the biggest names in boxing throughout 2019 and into 2020.