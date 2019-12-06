UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule: Day 10 – Friday 6th December

The UK Championship has taken some significant turns in the last few days with Judd Trump and Ronnie O’Sullivan both exiting the competition early on.

Neil Robertson and Mark Selby were expected to have exploited the void left by the top pair, but both have also been knocked out prior to the quarters.

World Number 98 Nigel Bond continues to go from strength-to-strength in the competition and will be determined to go all the way to stun the snooker world.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 10 of the UK Championship snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – Day 10

All times approximate. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Friday 6th December

From 1:00pm

Ding Junhui (16) v Liang Wenbo (40)

John Higgins (5) v Yan Bingtao (20)

From 7:00pm

Stephen Maguire (14) v Matthew Stevens (43)

Mark Allen (7) v Nigel Bond (98)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the day’s action for free on BBC1 from 1:15pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Check out our UK Championship snooker TV guide for exact timings and channel details.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.