UK Championship snooker 2019 draw: Quarter finals

The UK Championship is down to just eight contenders in the quarter finals.

RadioTimes.com will bring you the full draw for each round of the competition.

UK Championship snooker draw – Quarter finals

Approximate times. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Friday 6th December

From 1:00pm

Ding Junhui (16) v Liang Wenbo (40)

John Higgins (5) v Yan Bingtao (20)

From 7:00pm

Stephen Maguire (14) v Matthew Stevens (43)

Mark Allen (7) v Nigel Bond (98)