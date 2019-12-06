Accessibility Links

UK Championship snooker 2019 draw: Quarter finals

The UK Championship snooker draw has been made for the quarter finals

Nigel Bond

The UK Championship is down to just eight contenders in the quarter finals.

RadioTimes.com will bring you the full draw for each round of the competition.

UK Championship snooker draw – Quarter finals

Approximate times. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Friday 6th December

From 1:00pm
Ding Junhui (16) v Liang Wenbo (40)
John Higgins (5) v Yan Bingtao (20)

From 7:00pm
Stephen Maguire (14) v Matthew Stevens (43)
Mark Allen (7) v Nigel Bond (98)

UK Championship snooker TV guide, how to watch, dates and times

