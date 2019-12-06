UK Championship snooker 2019 draw: Quarter finals
The UK Championship snooker draw has been made for the quarter finals
The UK Championship is down to just eight contenders in the quarter finals.
RadioTimes.com will bring you the full draw for each round of the competition.
UK Championship snooker draw – Quarter finals
Approximate times. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.
Friday 6th December
From 1:00pm
Ding Junhui (16) v Liang Wenbo (40)
John Higgins (5) v Yan Bingtao (20)
From 7:00pm
Stephen Maguire (14) v Matthew Stevens (43)
Mark Allen (7) v Nigel Bond (98)