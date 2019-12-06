Championship top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Championship season is approaching Christmas with a fresh batch of strikers joining the regular faces in the hunt for personal glory as well as ‘three points for the team’.

Advertisement

The beauty of the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any number of players in the hunt for the top award – but who will triumph by May?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship top scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Monday 2nd December 2019

Advertisement

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 15 goals, 1 assist Jarrod Bowen (Hull) 12 goals, 4 assists Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 12 goals, 2 assists Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 11 goals, 2 assists Bradley Dack (Blackburn) 9 goals, 1 assist Daniel Johnson (Preston) 8 goals, 4 assists Nahki Wells (QPR) 8 goals, 2 assists Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 8 goals, 1 assist Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) 8 goals, 1 assist Jordan Hugill (QPR) 8 goals, 0 assists