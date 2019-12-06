Brighton v Wolves: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Wolves could crack into the top four by the end of the year following a terrific streak of form in all competitions.

The Midlands side are unbeaten in 10 Premier League matches while also progressing to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be determined the keep the run going strong throughout the flood of Christmas fixtures.

Brighton have endured a tricky patch in the fixture schedule including a trio of defeats to Man Utd, Leicester and Liverpool before beating hapless Arsenal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brighton v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is Brighton v Wolves?

Brighton v Wolves will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 8th December 2019.

How to watch Brighton v Wolves on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Brighton are a tricky side to pin down. On one hand, boss Graham Potter has managed to implement his philosophy, but inconsistency still has them floundering in the bottom-half slug-fest.

They are capable of nicking points from unexpected places, but Wolves will be a stern test.

A ray of light for the hosts could be Wolves’ sheer amount of games played this season. If they show any signs of fatigue, Brighton will hope to make the most of it.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Wolves