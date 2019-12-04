Accessibility Links

Southampton v Norwich: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Southampton and Norwich go head-to-head in the Premier League on Amazon Prime

Norwich

Southampton host Norwich in a Premier League relegation dogfight this week – live on Amazon Prime.

The Saints narrowly overcame rock-bottom Watford at the weekend to nudge themselves closer to fellow relegation contenders.

Danny Ings has been in tremendous form for the south coast side and another vital win could rocket Southampton away from the bottom three.

Norwich will feel they can achieve a similar feat in this one though.

Teemu Pukki broke his longest barren run with the Canaries against Arsenal on Sunday, while Todd Cantwell has returned to form ahead of the Christmas period.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v Norwich game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Southampton v Norwich?

Southampton v Norwich will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019.

How to watch Southampton v Norwich on Amazon Prime

You can watch Southampton v Norwich on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side has been particularly cut-throat nor airtight at the back in 2019/20, hence their positions in the league.

In Ings and Pukki, they each boast a top weapon, a match-winner capable of securing all three points from nothing.

This will be a tense and tight clash, but potentially very entertaining as two attack-minded bosses continue to hold true to their philosophies.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Norwich

Full list of Premier League games on Amazon Prime

