Liverpool v Everton: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Liverpool are aiming to deliver the killer blow to Marco Silva’s fragile reign at Everton when the two sides face each other this week – live on Amazon Prime.

The Reds continue to pile up the wins in gutsy fashion, while not quite reaching top form.

Everton conceded in the 94th minute against Leicester on Sunday to consign the Toffees to their seventh defeat in 10 Premier League outings as they sit precariously in 17th.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Everton game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Liverpool v Everton?

Liverpool v Everton will kick off at 8:15pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019.

How to watch Liverpool v Everton on Amazon Prime

You can watch Liverpool v Everton on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Everton looked much, much improved against Leicester, but the fact they produced such a performance and still couldn’t leave with anything to show for it must be a crippling blow to confidence.

Marco Silva has to recharge his side ahead of the trip to Anfield or face total humiliation.

Liverpool have not set the world alight in recent weeks, but their relentless winning mentality is getting the job done. Expect no mistakes here.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Everton