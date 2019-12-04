Jermaine Jenas on Leicester title hopes: ‘Nobody is playing better than them’

Jermaine Jenas believes Leicester City are capable of winning the Premier League in 2019/20 – but doesn’t see them mounting a genuine challenge for Liverpool at the top.

The former Spurs midfielder – who will feature on Amazon Prime’s Premier League coverage this week – can’t see any sides playing better football than them right now, but doubts whether they can maintain their consistency across the whole season.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Jenas said: “I don’t see anybody playing better than Leicester at the minute.

“It’s one of those situations where you’re looking at Leicester and they’re just going from strength-to-strength.

“They just don’t seem to be weakening at all.

“A title race… You feel a bit daft for saying ‘no’ because you know they’re capable of doing it, and they don’t have European football so they have a nice rhythm of fixtures going.

“They’ve got a lot of young players and that’s what is remarkable at the minute, the fact that these young players have got consistency as well as performances.

“I don’t think they’ll mount a genuine challenge for the title, I don’t think it’ll get that close, but I do think they will comfortably finish in the top four which would be a huge shake-up because you’ll get teams like Chelsea, Spurs, Man City vying for that position.”

