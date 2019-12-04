Jermaine Jenas on Leicester title hopes: ‘Nobody is playing better than them’
Jermaine Jenas has shared his thoughts on Leicester City as they continue to push hard among the Premier League elite
Jermaine Jenas believes Leicester City are capable of winning the Premier League in 2019/20 – but doesn’t see them mounting a genuine challenge for Liverpool at the top.
The former Spurs midfielder – who will feature on Amazon Prime’s Premier League coverage this week – can’t see any sides playing better football than them right now, but doubts whether they can maintain their consistency across the whole season.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Jenas said: “I don’t see anybody playing better than Leicester at the minute.
“It’s one of those situations where you’re looking at Leicester and they’re just going from strength-to-strength.
“They just don’t seem to be weakening at all.
“A title race… You feel a bit daft for saying ‘no’ because you know they’re capable of doing it, and they don’t have European football so they have a nice rhythm of fixtures going.
“They’ve got a lot of young players and that’s what is remarkable at the minute, the fact that these young players have got consistency as well as performances.
“I don’t think they’ll mount a genuine challenge for the title, I don’t think it’ll get that close, but I do think they will comfortably finish in the top four which would be a huge shake-up because you’ll get teams like Chelsea, Spurs, Man City vying for that position.”
Leicester v Watford kicks off at 7:30pm on Wednesday 4th December exclusively on Amazon Prime.
Check out RadioTimes.com’s full guide to watch Premier League football on Amazon Prime this Christmas