Jermaine Jenas tips Jose Mourinho to steal the show during Man Utd v Tottenham: ‘A run down the touchline, a slide on the knees, a finger to the lips…’

Jermaine Jenas is expecting fireworks from Jose Mourinho during Tottenham’s visit to Manchester United this week – live on Amazon Prime.

The former Spurs midfielder believes Mourinho will relish the chance to face his former side and will have his new Spurs squad fired up to secure a big result on Wednesday night.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Jenas said: “You just know something is going to happen in that game…

“A run down the touchline, a slide on the knees, a finger to the lips, something’s going to happen in that game with Mourinho.

“It’s going to be one of the really exciting ones to watch, it’s one of the standout fixtures given the Jose-factor.

“As a fixture, it’s not always been kind to Spurs.

“They won there last year when United were right at the bottom of how they were playing, they were struggling a lot, but if Spurs want to go on to become what they want to be, this is the type of fixture they’ve got to go there with a view to win it.”

Jenas is part of Amazon’s all-star punditry team as they broadcast all 10 Premier League games this week.

He is tipping Mourinho to raid his old side for all three points in the showpiece game.

He said: “There aren’t many games Jose doesn’t seem to relish.

“This is a completely new challenge for him with regards to the club he’s taken over.

“The players will look at him and go ‘he’s a winner, and if we’re going to walk into Old Trafford and stand any chance, this is as good as any when we’ve got someone like Mourinho leading us’.

“He’s already said he likes the squad he’s got and the players have responded.”

Man Utd v Tottenham kicks off at 7:30pm on Wednesday 4th December exclusively on Amazon Prime.

