Chelsea Women v Man City: How to watch FA WSL on TV and live stream

Chelsea will hope to extend their five-game winning streak when they face fellow title chasers Manchester City.

The Blues sit third in the FA Women’s Super League table, just two points adrift of City and Arsenal at the summit.

Chelsea are the only undefeated side in the division but that label is under severe threat from their next opponents.

City edged to a narrow 1-0 win over Liverpool in their last outing and will hope to maintain their place in the top two.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Chelsea v Man City?

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 8th December 2019.

How to watch Chelsea v Man City on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 11:45am.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both sides are in imperious form going into this one.

City will be desperate to open up a five-point gap over Chelsea this early in the campaign, but they won’t have it all their own way at Kingsmeadow.

Prediction: Chelsea Women 2-2 Man City Women