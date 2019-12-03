Accessibility Links

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule: Day 7 – Tuesday 3rd December

The UK Championship snooker tournament schedule information has been confirmed – RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Day 7

Mark Selby

Ronnie O’Sullivan is the main attraction today in the UK Championship.

The Rocket is joined by the likes of Graeme Dott, Ali Carter and Ding Junhui in the afternoon session before Mark Selby starts his third round match in the evening.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 7 of the UK Championship snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – Day 7

All times approximate. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Tuesday 3rd December

From 2:00pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan (1) v Noppon Saengkham (32)
Ding Junhui (16) v Allister Carter (17)
Liang Wenbo (40) v Eden Sharav (125)
Stephen Maguire (14) v Graeme Dott (19)

From 8:00pm
Yan Bingtao (20) v Jack Lisowski (13)
Michael White (62) v Mark Davis (35)
Martin O’Donnell (38) v Mark Selby (6)
Gary Wilson (18) v Joe Perry (15)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the day’s action for free on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

