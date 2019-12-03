UFC Fight Night: How to watch Alistair Overeem v Jairzinho Rozenstruik – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik step into the Octagon together this weekend in a tantalising UFC showdown.

Veteran star Overeem has suffered defeats to Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes in the last few years but enjoyed first-round victories over Sergei Pavlovich and Alexey Oleynik in his msot recent outings.

Rozenstruik has stepped in for Walt Harris as the latter withdrew from the event following the disappearance and death of his step-daughter.

The Surinamese fighter in undefeated in nine MMA fights following a successful career as a dedicated kickboxer. This is his fourth UFC bout.

how to watch UFC Fight Night on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night main card – including Overeem v Rozenstruik – will start at 2:00am (UK time) on Sunday 8th December.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 10:30pm (UK time) on Saturday 7th December.

Where is UFC Fight Night held?

UFC Fight Night will be held at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

The arena can hold up to 19,500 spectators and is the home of the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Boston Celtics (NBA).

How to watch UFC Fight Night

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 10:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.