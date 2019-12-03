Millwall v Nottingham Forest: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Nottingham Forest will hope to return to winning ways when they face Millwall to kick off the next round of Championship games.

Advertisement

Forest had enjoyed a strong streak of form before a shock 1-0 home defeat to Cardiff at the weekend.

They are eight points short of the automatic promotion places and will be determined to claw back the difference over the festive fixture pile-up.

Millwall continue to wade through the mid-table zone but are unbeaten in four including an impressive 1-0 win over Swansea.

New boss Gary Rowett has made a good impact at the Den since joining in October and will hope to turn his side into play-off dark horses by May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Millwall v Nottingham Forest game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Millwall v Nottingham Forest?

Millwall v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 6th December 2019.

How to watch Millwall v Nottingham Forest on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rowett is transforming Millwall into a tough-to-beat unit that won’t fear the arrival of promotion-chasers Forest.

Barring a 4-0 win over QPR in their last away day, Forest aren’t big scorers and could struggle to puncture the Lions’ defence.

Equally, Forest have conceded the second-least goals after Leeds so far and will force Millwall to work hard to find an opening.

Advertisement

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Nottingham Forest