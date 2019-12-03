Huddersfield v Leeds: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Leeds will hope to reclaim top spot in the Championship when they face Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Marcelo Bielsa’s steely squad are unbeaten in eight games with six victories and five clean sheets in that time as well.

Leeds have conceded just 10 goals in 2019/20, comfortably the fewest goals shipped by any side in the division.

Huddersfield will be determined to spoil their rivals’ party but face a tough task after going four games without a win.

Danny Cowley is inching the Terriers away from immediate danger following an abysmal start to the campaign under Jan Siewart, but with so many fixtures over Christmas, they could find themselves quickly dragged back into the mess.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Huddersfield v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is Huddersfield v Leeds?

Huddersfield v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 7th December 2019.

How to watch Huddersfield v Leeds on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leeds are ruthless.

Bielsa continues to cultivate a winning mentality among his players and has picked them up superbly from last season’s play-off heartbreak.

They’re locked in a great battle with West Brom at the top and will see Huddersfield as another excellent chance to pile up the points.

Prediction: Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds