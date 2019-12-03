Accessibility Links

Football Times podcast: Premier League Week 15 preview – every game on Amazon Prime

Football Times podcast

It’s a huge week in the Premier League with Amazon Prime broadcasting an entire midweek round of fixtures live from Tuesday to Thursday.

Football Times returns to preview the upcoming top flight games on TV with every Premier League side in action.

Formerly part of the RadioTimes.com Podcast, Football Times is usually released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views for each Premier League game on the box.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by RadioTimes.com editorial director Tim Glanfield for Week 15.

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.

