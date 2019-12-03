Crystal Palace v Bournemouth: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Crystal Palace have overcome their merciless run of fixtures will now hope to pile misery on Bournemouth this week – live on Amazon Prime.

Palace beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor to end a five-game winless streak against Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester, Arsenal and Man City.

Bournemouth sit one place below having lost three in consecutive outings with the goals drying up.

Harry Wilson has chipped in with several consolation strikes, but main man Callum Wilson has gone more than two months without a goal, and Josh King had only bagged one in five before picking up an injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Crystal Palace v Bournemouth game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Crystal Palace v Bournemouth?

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth will kick off at 7:30pm on Tuesday 3rd December 2019.

How to watch Crystal Palace v Bournemouth on Amazon Prime

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both teams have struggled to build momentum in recent weeks, though Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth may be in greater need of the points here.

The Cherries face Liverpool and Chelsea in the coming weeks, and with the table so compacted right now, they could realistically find themselves in the relegation picture by Christmas.

Roy Hodgson will have identified this as a big opportunity for points at Selhurst Park, but can Wilfried Zaha keep up his improved form to seal the points for the Eagles?

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Bournemouth