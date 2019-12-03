Burnley v Man City: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Manchester City can’t afford another slip-up as they head to face Burnley at Turf Moor – live on Amazon Prime.

City are 11 points short of table-toppers Liverpool following a dismal draw with Newcastle at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola is under pressure to galvanise his faltering all-star squad before they slide into deeper trouble.

Burnley are experiencing a real mixed bag of results right now with two 3-0 wins, a 3-0 loss and a 2-0 loss in their last four matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Burnley v Man City game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Burnley v Man City?

Burnley v Man City will kick off at 8:15pm on Tuesday 3rd December 2019.

How to watch Burnley v Man City on Amazon Prime

You can watch Burnley v Man City on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Sean Dyche is a wily operator in the Premier League, and the cynic would suggest he isn’t looking at this one with much optimism.

Burnley will set up defensively, hoping for a point, but Dyche won’t over-exert his players with a stack of more appealing fixtures coming up over Christmas.

City remain without Aguero, but the root of their issues at the moment comes at the other end of the pitch.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Man City