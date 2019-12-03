Aberdeen v Rangers: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Rangers face a big test as they travel to face Aberdeen in a midweek Premiership clash.

The Gers have won five in a row to keep their title bid in tip-top shape, but third-placed Aberdeen represents their most stern challenge outside of Old Firm derbies.

A massive 5-0 victory over Hearts and solid Europa League draw with Feyenoord will have boosted confidence around the camp even further.

Alfredo Morelos has bagged nine goals in his last seven games across all competitions and will hope to put the Dons to the sword at Pittodrie.

The last time these sides met, Rangers triumphed 5-0 at Ibrox at the end of September.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aberdeen v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is Aberdeen v Rangers?

Aberdeen v Rangers will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019.

How to watch Aberdeen v Rangers on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

In previous seasons, this would’ve been an obvious banana skin for Rangers.

Aberdeen are unbeaten in five but their most recent pair of defeats came against Celtic and Rangers, 4-0 and 5-0 respectively.

This time around they’re a different animal, and with Morelos in such outrageous form, they have enough to secure a crucial – yet narrow – win here.

Prediction: Aberdeen 1-2 Rangers