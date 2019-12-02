Wolves v West Ham: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Wolves are fully engaged in the battle for European places once again ahead of their clash with West Ham – live on Amazon Prime.

The West Midlands side have clambered up to sixth in the table after beginning to turn draws into victories.

West Ham will hope to have stopped the rot following their impressive 1-0 victory over Chelsea at the weekend.

The Hammers were in freefall with Manuel Pellegrini’s job reportedly hanging by a thread going into the Stamford Bridge clash, but an Aaron Cresswell strike may have injected life into their season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v West Ham game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Wolves v West Ham?

Wolves v West Ham will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019.

How to watch Wolves v West Ham on Amazon Prime

You can watch Wolves v West Ham on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wolves are fighting well on both fronts – in the Premier League and Europa League – breeding a winning mentality that can’t be bought.

Raul Jimenez is in fine form on the goals and assists front, while Adama Traore has won plenty of fans with his displays in 2019/20.

West Ham have the talent but lack consistency right now, and could struggle against a highly-organised unit on a roll at Molineux.

Prediction: Wolves 2-0 West Ham