UK Championship snooker 2019 draw: Third round
RadioTimes.com will bring you the full draw for each round of the competition.
UK Championship snooker draw – Third round
Approximate times. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.
Monday 2nd December
From 2:00pm
Nigel Bond (98) v Judd Trump (2)
Li Hang (41) v Marco Fu (56)
Mark King (36) v Neil Robertson (4)
Stuart Bingham (12) v Zhao Xintong (44)
From 8:00pm
John Higgins (5) v Ian Burns (101)
Matthew Stevens (43) v Anthony Hamilton (54)
Mark Allen (7) v Ben Woollaston (39)
Alan McManus (55) v Kurt Maflin (42)
Tuesday 3rd December
From 2:00pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan (1) v Noppon Saengkham (32)
Ding Junhui (16) v Allister Carter (17)
Liang Wenbo (40) v Eden Sharav (125)
Stephen Maguire (14) v Graeme Dott (19)
From 8:00pm
Yan Bingtao (20) v Jack Lisowski (13)
Michael White (62) v Mark Davis (35)
Martin O’Donnell (38) v Mark Selby (6)
Gary Wilson (18) v Joe Perry (15)