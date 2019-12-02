UK Championship snooker 2019 draw: Third round

The UK Championship is heating up in the third round.

UK Championship snooker draw – Third round

Approximate times. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Monday 2nd December

From 2:00pm

Nigel Bond (98) v Judd Trump (2)

Li Hang (41) v Marco Fu (56)

Mark King (36) v Neil Robertson (4)

Stuart Bingham (12) v Zhao Xintong (44)

From 8:00pm

John Higgins (5) v Ian Burns (101)

Matthew Stevens (43) v Anthony Hamilton (54)

Mark Allen (7) v Ben Woollaston (39)

Alan McManus (55) v Kurt Maflin (42)

Tuesday 3rd December

From 2:00pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan (1) v Noppon Saengkham (32)

Ding Junhui (16) v Allister Carter (17)

Liang Wenbo (40) v Eden Sharav (125)

Stephen Maguire (14) v Graeme Dott (19)

From 8:00pm

Yan Bingtao (20) v Jack Lisowski (13)

Michael White (62) v Mark Davis (35)

Martin O’Donnell (38) v Mark Selby (6)

Gary Wilson (18) v Joe Perry (15)