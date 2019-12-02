Accessibility Links

UK Championship snooker 2019 draw: Third round

The UK Championship snooker draw has been made for the third round

Ronnie O'Sullivan

The UK Championship is heating up in the third round.

RadioTimes.com will bring you the full draw for each round of the competition.

UK Championship snooker draw – Third round

Approximate times. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Monday 2nd December

From 2:00pm
Nigel Bond (98) v Judd Trump (2)
Li Hang (41) v Marco Fu (56)
Mark King (36) v Neil Robertson (4)
Stuart Bingham (12) v Zhao Xintong (44)

From 8:00pm
John Higgins (5) v Ian Burns (101)
Matthew Stevens (43) v Anthony Hamilton (54)
Mark Allen (7) v Ben Woollaston (39)
Alan McManus (55) v Kurt Maflin (42)

Tuesday 3rd December

From 2:00pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan (1) v Noppon Saengkham (32)
Ding Junhui (16) v Allister Carter (17)
Liang Wenbo (40) v Eden Sharav (125)
Stephen Maguire (14) v Graeme Dott (19)

From 8:00pm
Yan Bingtao (20) v Jack Lisowski (13)
Michael White (62) v Mark Davis (35)
Martin O’Donnell (38) v Mark Selby (6)
Gary Wilson (18) v Joe Perry (15)

