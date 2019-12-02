Sheffield United v Newcastle: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Sheffield United host Newcastle in a Premier League showdown this week – live on Amazon Prime.

The Blades have enjoyed an immense start to life back in the top flight, and are currently enjoying a 7-game unbeaten run.

Chris Wilder’s side have drawn five in that run, but keep topping up their form with wins to ensure they remain 7th in the table.

Newcastle have improved in recent weeks with a 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the weekend suggesting Steve Bruce has weathered the storm on Tyneside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Newcastle game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Sheffield United v Newcastle?

Sheffield United v Newcastle will kick off at 7:30pm on Thursday 5th December 2019.

How to watch Sheffield United v Newcastle on Amazon Prime

You can watch Sheffield United v Newcastle on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Sheffield United have been phenomenally consistent this season, rarely scoring or conceding more than the odd goal, but it’s working.

They have produced good performances against sides who should be around them, something Newcastle have struggled to get right every time.

For all the Magpies are showing signs of life, £60million duo Joelinton and Miguel Almiron continue to flounder and they could struggle to puncture the Blades’ backline.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle