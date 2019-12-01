Norwich v Arsenal: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Freddie Ljungberg has taken over as Arsenal manager following the dismissal of Unai Emery ahead of the trip to face Norwich this weekend.

The Gunners have gone five Premier League games without a win and they are slipping out of contention for the top four.

Emery was under immense pressure from all sides as boos rained down at the Emirates following their narrow 2-2 draw with Southampton last weekend.

Arsenal take on a Norwich side who sit in the relegation zone but will be boosted following a 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park in their last outing.

Teemu Pukki remains without a goal in eight games following his lightning start to the season, and will hope to take advantage of Arsenal’s sloppy backline.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is Norwich v Arsenal?

Norwich v Arsenal will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 1st December 2019.

How to watch Norwich v Arsenal on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Main Event (from 2:00pm) or online via the SkyGo app.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Norwich will continue to play Daniel Farke’s way and will trust him all the way this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been criticised for their lack of consistent style in 2019/20, leading to a host of irregular results.

Ljungberg will be desperate for some kind of response from his beleaguered stars.

Prediction: Norwich 1-2 Arsenal