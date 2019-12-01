Accessibility Links

Championship top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Championship top scorers will battle throughout the 2019/20 season for a shot at lifting the Golden Boot

Fulham Aleksandar Mitrovic

The Championship season is underway with a fresh batch of strikers joining the regular faces in the hunt for personal glory as well as ‘three points for the team’.

A host of top talents are battling it out in the league this season with big names dropping in from the Premier League and others rising through the ranks at the start of their careers.

The beauty of the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any number of players in the hunt for the top award – but who will triumph by May?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship top scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Monday 25th November 2019

  1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 12 goals, 0 assists
  2. Jarrod Bowen (Hull) 11 goals, 2 assists
  3. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 11 goals, 0 assists
  4. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 9 goals, 2 assists
  5. Daniel Johnson (Preston) 8 goals, 4 assists
  6. Nahki Wells (QPR) 8 goals, 2 assists
  7. Jordan Hugill (QPR) 8 goals, 0 assists
  8. Jed Wallace (Millwall) 7 goals, 2 assists
  9. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 7 goals, 1 assist
  10. Bradley Dack (Blackburn) 7 goals, 1 assist

