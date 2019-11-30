Accessibility Links

UK Championship snooker 2019 prize money: How much will players earn?

UK Championship prize money offers plenty of reward for success in this year's tournament

UK Championship snooker

Snooker can be a highly-lucrative game for the finest players, while the UK Championship offers great rewards for all who bring their A-game to the table.

Over £1million will be split between the competitors as they battle it out for supremacy and a healthy pay-day.

RadioTimes.com rounds up the full list of prize money amounts on offer at the UK Championship 2019.

UK Championship snooker 2019 prize money

This is the first year the total prize money pot has tipped over the £1million mark.

Competitors who finish their tournament in the following rounds will earn:

  • Last 64: £6,500
  • Last 32: £12,000
  • Last 16: £17,000
  • Quarter-final: £24,500
  • Semi-final: £40,000
  • Runner-up: £80,000
  • Winner: £200,000
  • Highest break: £15,000
  • Total: £1,009,000
How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

Check out our comprehensive UK Championship snooker TV guide for full details and broadcast information.

