UK Championship snooker 2019 prize money: How much will players earn?

Snooker can be a highly-lucrative game for the finest players, while the UK Championship offers great rewards for all who bring their A-game to the table.

Over £1million will be split between the competitors as they battle it out for supremacy and a healthy pay-day.

RadioTimes.com rounds up the full list of prize money amounts on offer at the UK Championship 2019.

UK Championship snooker 2019 prize money

This is the first year the total prize money pot has tipped over the £1million mark.

Competitors who finish their tournament in the following rounds will earn:

Last 64: £6,500

Last 32: £12,000

Last 16: £17,000

Quarter-final: £24,500

Semi-final: £40,000

Runner-up: £80,000

Winner: £200,000

Highest break: £15,000

Total: £1,009,000

