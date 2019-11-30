Sky Sports host David Jones picks hottest three Premier League fixtures to watch at Christmas

Football and Christmas go together like turkey and stuffing, like pigs and blankets, like Jose Mourinho and a flair for the dramatic.

Advertisement

Sky Sports’ festive football offering boasts 46 games to be shown live throughout the festive period, with some Christmas crackers.

RadioTimes.com exclusively caught up with Sky Sports football presenter David Jones, and he revealed his top picks for festive football games you should watch live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham v Chelsea

Date: Sunday 22nd December. Time: 4:30pm. How to watch: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

David Jones says: This game’s already got an edge anyway, and then you have the Jose v Frank Lampard factor – master against apprentice.

Jose is the man that turned Frank Lampard into a winner at Chelsea, but it surprised me in the first game he did on Sky, how critical he was about some of Frank’s decisions against Manchester United.

The criticism was that he was not going to get too far relying on young players and that he had to be more pragmatic in his approach.

It’s almost a free hit for Lampard this season because there is a transfer ban and he is expected to bring through young players so you never quite know what you’re going to get, but he’s had an incredible start.

If he’s able to go and win at Spurs, that would certainly show Jose! A test of The Humble One.

Having said that, Jose would love nothing more than to go up against one of his proteges and put him in his place. That’s going to be fascinating.

Arsenal v Chelsea

Date: Sunday 29th December. Time: 2:00pm. How to watch: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

David Jones says: It’s one of the big top six rivalries, a big London derby.

Arsenal desperately need to stop shipping so many goals and I think that’s what we all thought Wenger’s successor would be tasked to do.

The biggest criticism of his reign, particularly away from home, is that they had a soft centre.

We all assumed that a new coach, a super-coach as we were told Unai Emery was, that’s what he would be able to address – if anything it has got a lot worse.

They are shipping as many shots on their goal per game as the likes of Aston Villa and Norwich, teams who have just come into this league, which is unfathomable.

Emery needs to very quickly find a formula that works for them – it’ll be very interesting to see when that game comes around whether he’s still at the Emirates.

Liverpool v Wolves

Date: Sunday 29th December. Time: 4:30pm. How to watch: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

David Jones says: The amount of games Liverpool will have played in December going into this game, they’re taking on a Wolves side who have already won at Manchester City this year and they’re improving by the week, I think that’s a real test for Liverpool.

We could get into a situation by the end of December where a comfortable lead isn’t that any more.

With so many games thick and fast over the Christmas period, anything can happen.

They’ve got the Club World Cup to contend with, they’re still battling on in the Carabao Cup.

The thing with Liverpool is that they’re scoring so many late goals and not really battering any teams.

They’re winning games, sometimes comfortably, but never by more than the odd goal that suggests there’s not a huge margin for error.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see if they do get one or two key injuries, maybe to the front three, Virgil van Dijk or the full-backs, how they react to that.