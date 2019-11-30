Where to watch every Premier League Christmas fixture – your full TV schedule
Premier League football at Christmas is one of the finest times of the season – how can you watch every single moment on TV and live stream?
If you think there’s a better combo than leftover turkey sandwiches and Boxing Day football, you would be absolutely wrong.
Christmas is coming and a mouth-watering 29 Premier League games will be televised in just 13 days over the festive period.
Sky Sports have been joined by Amazon Prime Video and BT Sport in the fixture pile-up, with a pair of broadcasters each boasting their own mega day crammed with NINE games beamed directly to your living room.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 Christmas fixtures.
Premier League on TV at Christmas
All games kick off at 3:00pm unless stated otherwise
Saturday 21st December
Everton v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport
Manchester City v Leicester (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 22nd December
Watford v Manchester United (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Tottenham v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Thursday 26th December
Tottenham v Brighton (12:30pm) Amazon Prime
Bournemouth v Arsenal – Amazon Prime
Aston Villa v Norwich – Amazon Prime
Chelsea v Southampton – Amazon Prime
Crystal Palace v West Ham – Amazon Prime
Everton v Burnley – Amazon Prime
Sheffield United v Watford – Amazon Prime
Manchester United v Newcastle (5:30pm) Amazon Prime
Leicester v Liverpool (8:00pm) Amazon Prime
Friday 27th December
Wolves v Manchester City (7:45pm) Amazon Prime
Saturday 28th December
Brighton v Bournemouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Burnley v Manchester United (7:45pm) BT Sport
Sunday 29th December
Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Wolves (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Wednesday 1st January
Brighton v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Aston Villa (12:30pm) BT Sport
Newcastle v Leicester – BT Sport
Southampton v Tottenham – BT Sport
Watford v Wolves – BT Sport
Manchester City v Everton (5:30pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) BT Sport
West Ham v Bournemouth (5:30pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v Manchester United (8:00pm) BT Sport
Thursday 2nd January
Liverpool v Sheffield United (8:00pm) BT Sport
How to watch Christmas football on TV and online
Sky Sports subscribers watch games via their TV channels or online through SkyGo on a range of devices. Customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
NOW TV offer a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League. Existing BT customers can add the sports package for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
Amazon Prime have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Virgin Media offer customers the full package to subscribe to Sky Sports, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin boxes, meaning you can watch every televised Premier League match from one remote. New customers can also pick up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.