Football Times podcast: Premier League Week 14 preview – five managers in danger, who will go first?

Football Times podcast previews Week 14 of Premier League action on TV

Football Times podcast

Five managers are staring into the abyss ahead of Premier League Week 14.

Football Times returns to preview the upcoming top flight games on TV with Arsenal, Man City and Leicester all in action.

Formerly part of the RadioTimes.com Podcast, Football Times will be released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views for each Premier League game on the box.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine features editor Lee Stobbs for Week 14.

Michael and Lee also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 14.

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.

