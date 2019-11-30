England fixtures: When do England play next? Three Lions schedule, dates, times, tickets, Nations League details
England are drawing to a close in 2019 with just the Euro 2020 qualifers left to navigate
Gareth Southgate has led England through an important year of Euro 2020 qualifiers, with a string of positive results sure to whip the nation into believing ‘it’s coming home’ once again.
The Three Lions enjoyed terrific success in 2018 after reaching the World Cup semi-finals and have built on that with another convincing qualifier campaign.
However, Southgate’s men missed a shot at landing silverware during the inaugural Nations League finals after being defeated by the Netherlands, but finished in the bronze medal position after a penalty shoot-out victory over Switzerland in the third-place play-off.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about England’s upcoming football fixtures.
How to watch England on TV and live stream
UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers
ITV have exclusive rights to England’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign to ensure free-to-air coverage for every fan.
Games will be shown on ITV or can be live streamed via the ITV Hub.
England fixtures
All UK time
To be confirmed…
How to buy England tickets
England tickets are regularly available through the FA’s official website.
To check out the latest availability for upcoming fixtures, check out the England ticketing site.