Formula 1 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: How to watch on TV and live stream

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will draw the 2019 Formula 1 season to a close in glitzy style.

The marina circuit is one of the most glamorous on the world tour, with Lewis Hamilton aiming to add one final victory to his tally for the year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up a full TV guide – including UK times – so that you don’t miss any of the action.

Formula 1 2019 TV guide: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Live from the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

What time is Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice?

Date: Friday 29th November – Saturday 30th November

Live coverage: Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before session start times.

Practice 1: 9:00am (Friday)

Practice 2: 1:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 10:00am (Saturday)

What time is Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying?

Date: Saturday 30th November

Live coverage: Sky Sports F1 from 9:00am (UK time)

Qualifying: 1:00pm

Qualifying highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

What time is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race?

Date: Sunday 1st December

Live coverage: Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am (UK time)

Pit Lane Live: 12:00pm

Race: 1:10pm

Highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Who won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2018?

For the second race in a row, Max Verstappen made big gains following a lacklustre qualifying position.

The Red Bull star dragged his way from sixth to third, but failed to trouble Lewis Hamilton who rounded off the season with a victory.

Sebastian Vettel finished second, while Valtteri Bottas slid from second to fifth over the course of the Grand Prix.