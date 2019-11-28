Wales v Barbarians: How to watch rugby on TV and live stream

Wales host the Barbarians in a momentous occasion for former Wales coach Warren Gatland.

The 56-year-old left his post as the Welsh boss following his side’s Rugby World Cup campaign, but he will be leading the Barbarians into this one.

Gatland’s successor Wayne Pivac will be given a warm welcome at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff for his first game of the new era.

What time is Wales v Barbarians?

Wales v Barbarians will kick off at 2:45pm on Saturday 30th November 2019.

How to watch Wales v Barbarians on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4.

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.