Swansea v Fulham: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Swansea and Fulham face off in a Friday night showdown with both teams hoping to prove their play-off credentials.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Swansea v Fulham game on TV and online.

What time is Swansea v Fulham?

Swansea v Fulham will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 29th November 2019.

How to watch Swansea v Fulham on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Fulham are steadily creeping their way towards the automatic promotion race, but they will need to win games like these – against fellow contenders – to really make an impact.

Swansea simply will not make life easy for Scott Parker’s men, though their form has dipped slightly, taking them away from the Championship summit.

This will be an enthralling clash, but don’t expect either team to win decisively. It’s going to be tight.

Prediction: Swansea 1-1 Fulham