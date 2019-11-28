When is the Euro 2020 draw? How to watch on TV and live stream

Euro 2020 draw excitement is heating up as England and Wales eagerly wait to see who they will be drawn against for the finals next year.

Advertisement

Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland will also be keeping an eye on proceedings this weekend though they must navigate the play-offs before guaranteeing their place at the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 draw including how to watch it unfold.

When is the Euro 2020 draw?

The Euro 2020 draw takes place on Saturday 30th November 2019.

What time is the Euro 2020 draw?

The draw takes place from 5:00pm (UK time).

Where is the Euro 2020 draw?

The drama will unfold live from ROMEXPO in Bucharest, Romania.

How to watch the Euro 2020 draw

Fans can tune in to watch the draw for free on BBC2 and BBC Scotland from 5:00pm.

Mark Chapman will present live coverage and analysis of proceedings.

You can also live stream the draw via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Euro 2020 groups

Group A: Italy

Italy Group B: Russia and Denmark

Russia and Denmark Group C: Holland

Holland Group D: England

England Group E: Spain

Spain Group F: Germany

Euro 2020 draw pots

Pot 1: Belgium, Italy (hosts), England (hosts), Germany (hosts), Spain (hosts), Ukraine.

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands (hosts), Russia (hosts).

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Denmark (hosts), Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic.

Pot 4: Wales, Finland, Winner play-off Path A, Winner play-off Path B, Winner play-off Path C, Winner play-off Path D.

Euro 2020 play-off paths

To be played in March 2020

Path A: Iceland/Romania v Bulgaria Hungary

Path B: Bosnia/Northern Ireland v Slovakia/Republic of Ireland

Path C: Scotland/Israel v Norway/Serbia

Advertisement

Path D: Georgia/Belarus v North Macedonia/Kosovo