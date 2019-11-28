Andy Murray drops biggest hint yet he’ll play at Wimbledon in 2020

Andy Murray is eyeing up success at Wimbledon once again following a turbulent year of injuries.

The 32-year-old Scot was on the verge of retirement due to injury earlier this year, but has made a stunning recovery and is on course for an emotional return to the Men’s Singles tournament at SW19.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray claims he no longer “needs” tennis but remains hungry for success on the most iconic grass courts in world tennis.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of his new Amazon Prime documentary, Andy Murray: Resurfacing, he said: “Yeah, I’d love to win Wimbledon again, of course I would.

“I’m not suggesting I wouldn’t but if I don’t, that’s also okay providing I’m still enjoying the sport.

“One of the things I’ve learned that it’s not just about the result.

“The reason why I played tennis is because I really enjoyed it and I loved it, and as you start to play professionally you can easily lose that thought and it becomes a bit like a job.

“I know I’m really lucky that I get to play tennis for a living – I’m aware of that – but you don’t always appreciate the stuff that goes with it and you forget why you get into it in the first place.

“So long as I’m healthy, enjoying playing, enjoying the process of preparing for events and I’m pain-free, I’ll keep playing because I love it and I enjoy it.”

Murray has been steadily returning to form in the singles format during the latter half of 2019.

He produced a string of gutsy displays to defy the odds and win the European Masters in Antwerp last month before representing Britain in the Davis Cup.

Asked whether he would ever retire due to lack of competitiveness at the top level, he replied: “I’m always wanting to do better and I’m probably way too hard on myself in terms of my performances and how I’m playing.

“Winning in Antwerp was the hardest tournament I’ve ever had to win in terms of everything that went into that. It was really difficult to get back to that point again.

“You get asked: ‘What’s the goals for the Australian Open? What’s the goals for Wimbledon next year?’ you’re always challenged to keep doing better, and I like that about sport, but it is difficult to stay in that mindset.

“Once I completely forget about my hip, realise it’s functioning properly and that it’s not an issue, maybe I’ll change to ‘let’s get back to competing and see what we can do’.

“Right now I’m having to have a slightly different mindset but it’s hard.”

Murray’s next tournament is expected to be the Brisbane International in January ahead of the 2020 Australian Open.

Andy Murray: Resurfacing launches exclusively on Prime Video Friday 29th November